Image caption Edinburgh Airport has had its busiest-ever summer but its chief executive says the industry is still being "held back"

Edinburgh Airport has recorded its busiest-ever September, with 1,366,026 people passing through the terminal.

The total number of people using the airport was up 5.8% on last year's figures.

The higher numbers followed the airport recording its busiest months to date in July and August.

The increase has been credited to the performance of new routes, and airlines operating with bigger and fuller aircraft.

Edinburgh Airport is the busiest in Scotland. In July, it broke the 1.5-million passenger barrier for the first time by a Scottish airport.

August was the airport's second busiest month, with 1,473,132 passengers - up 4.9% on last year.

International travel was up 7.8% compared to last year, due to 21 routes launched in September 2017.

'Below European average'

Edinburgh Airport chief executive Gordon Dewar said it was "another impressive month" in the airport's "busiest ever summer", but warned it is not all good news.

"While this growth is helpful, we can't escape the fact that Scotland is well below European average growth," he said.

"We're seeing airlines announcing reductions and cuts to services due to us having the highest aviation tax in the world, something which is holding back the industry's true potential.

"With the further challenge of an uncertain Brexit looming, the promised air passenger duty reduction needs to be delivered to avoid a stall in aviation and tourism growth."