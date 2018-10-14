Two people have been rescued by firefighters after a blaze broke out at a block of flats in Edinburgh.

About 20 firefighters were called to the incident at Alan Breck Gardens in Edinburgh at about 19:50 on Saturday.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said the blaze in the stairwell was "well-developed" when they arrived.

A man and a woman were rescued and taken to hospital. A bull terrier was also resuscitated by firefighters using special equipment called Smokey Paws.

It is thought to be the first time that the new equipment - an oxygen mask specifically designed for animals - has been successfully used in the Edinburgh area.