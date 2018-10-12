Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Gary Christie was described as a loving and devoted father to his two sons

A motorist who killed a cyclist in Fife after driving carelessly has been sentenced to 300 hours unpaid work and banned from driving for 10 years.

David Gordon, 56, was overtaking when it was unsafe to do so and hit Gary Christie on his mountain bike.

Father-of-two Mr Christie, 38, was seriously injured in the incident and died in hospital two weeks later.

Gordon was found guilty last month of causing death by careless driving in Kirkcaldy on 1 November 2016.

Lord Menzies told Gordon at the High Court in Edinburgh he had given serious consideration to imprisoning him but reached the view it was neither necessary nor appropriate.

He said: "You have accepted full responsibility for this accident and you have displayed remorse. Many people convicted of crimes claim to be remorseful."

Lord Menzies added that he was inclined to believe the remorse shown by Gordon was genuine.

Defence counsel Tim Niven-Smith said Gordon's employer told him at the time of the fatal incident he had been concerned that Gordon would take his own life.