A post-mortem examination on two cats found dead in West Lothian has revealed they were poisoned with anti-freeze.

Both pets were found on Huron Avenue in Livingston. One was found on 29 September and the other on 1 October.

Ethylene glycol is highly poisonous to cats and causes a very slow, painful death.

Jennifer Surgeon, of the Scottish SPCA, said: "It is essential that everyone stores anti-freeze out of reach of cats and other animals."

She added: "There are strict guidelines for use and anyone who uses this substance to cause deliberate harm is committing an offence.

"Owners whose cats appear unwell should seek immediate veterinary treatment as early detection offers the best chance of survival.

"Without any other evidence we cannot say whether these poisonings were deliberate or accidental so we are appealing to local residents to contact us if they have any information in relation to these concerning incidents."