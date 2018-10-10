Children hurt in Tranent Church Hall ceiling collapse
Some children were injured when part of a ceiling collapsed at a church hall in East Lothian.
Emergency services were called to Tranent Church Hall in Tranent just before 19:00 on Tuesday.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said it was not a structural collapse but plaster fell from the ceiling.
A number of children suffered superficial injuries but no-one was seriously injured.
A police spokesman said: "Police in East Lothian were called to an address in Church Street, Tranent at around 6.55pm following reports that a portion of the building's roof had collapsed.
"Police Scotland, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and the Scottish Ambulance Service attended.
"There are no serious injuries."