Image copyright Google Image caption Plaster fell from the ceiling at Tranent Church Hall

Some children were injured when part of a ceiling collapsed at a church hall in East Lothian.

Emergency services were called to Tranent Church Hall in Tranent just before 19:00 on Tuesday.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said it was not a structural collapse but plaster fell from the ceiling.

A number of children suffered superficial injuries but no-one was seriously injured.

A police spokesman said: "Police in East Lothian were called to an address in Church Street, Tranent at around 6.55pm following reports that a portion of the building's roof had collapsed.

"Police Scotland, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and the Scottish Ambulance Service attended.

"There are no serious injuries."