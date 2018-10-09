Image copyright Google

A man is in a serious condition in hospital after he was targeted in an "unprovoked and brutal attack" by two teenagers trying to steal his mobile phone in Edinburgh.

The 24-year-old was walking north on a cycle path near Connaught Place when two youths came towards him.

As they passed they tried to steal his mobile phone and then attacked him.

He suffered serious injuries to his arms and abdomen and is in a serious but stable condition in hospital.

Police are treating the attack as attempted murder and are appealing for information about the incident, which happened at about 19:50 on Monday.

Scottish accents

Det Insp Kevin Harkins, of Police Scotland, said: "I am eager to hear from anyone who may have been in the area close to Connaught Place last night and who saw what happened.

"Similarly, anyone who has any information to assist with our inquiries into this incident, and in tracing those involved, is asked to contact officers immediately."

The suspects are both white, aged in their mid to late-teens and were wearing dark trousers.

One was wearing a dark hooded top and the other a light top.

Police said one of the youths was wearing black Adidas trainers and it is believed they both spoke with Scottish accents.