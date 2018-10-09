Image copyright RNLI

Lifeboat volunteers have rescued a fishing boat in trouble off the coast of Fife.

The RNLI crew went to the aid of ''Grianan Oir'' after she had become tangled in line six miles off shore during Storm Callum.

The lifeboat towed the boat back to Anstruther harbour in the early hours of the morning.

There were five crew on board but no-one was hurt and the boat was undamaged.

The 56ft (17m) fishing vessel called for help six miles east of Fife Ness just before 22:00 on Monday.

It took the RNLI an hour battling through the stormy sea to reach the boat.

The lifeboat crew set up a tow, and the boats made "the slow and challenging sail back to the shelter of Anstruther Harbour".

Both boats arrived back in Anstruther shortly after 04:00.