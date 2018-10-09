Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Firefighters tackle huge restaurant blaze in Edinburgh

  • 9 October 2018
Firefighters have been tackling a major blaze at a restaurant in a five storey building in the centre of Edinburgh.

The fire broke out at 02:10 at Badabing restaurant in Fountainbridge.

The building was well alight at the height of the blaze.

There are no casualties and the road is open.

