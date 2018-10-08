Police try to trace Edinburgh lost camera couple
Photographs of an unknown bride and groom have been released by police in an effort to solve the mystery of a lost camera.
Edinburgh police's account has tweeted pictures of a happy couple found on the device which was handed in last week.
All that is known is that the camera was found in the Edinburgh area on Wednesday 3 October.
But officers wanted to try to reunite it with its owners due to the subject matter of the photos it contained.
In the tweet, police said: "Here comes the appeal. We've recovered a camera we hope to return to its rightful owner.
"We hope these photos of the happy couple taken with the camera will help."
Anyone who recognises the pint-loving pair should contact police on 101 and quote incident 1430 of 3rd October.