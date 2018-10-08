Image copyright Google

An armed robber who attempted to hold up an East Lothian petrol station with a knife is being sought by police.

The incident happened at The Rigg Service Station in Belhaven Road in Dunbar at about 19:40 on Sunday.

The knifeman entered the shop and demanded money from the cashier. She refused and activated an alarm, causing the man to run off.

He is white, 20 to 30 years old, about 5ft 10in, of stocky build on top and with slimmer legs.

He was wearing a blue balaclava/hat with holes cut out for the eyes and mouth, which had two white horizontal stripes or a white pattern close to the eyes.

He was wearing a dark grey hooded top with a dark-coloured rectangular patch across the chest with green/yellow writing, black gloves, black trousers and black trainers.

Det Sgt Jamie Gilmore, of Police Scotland, said: "This was a brazen attempt to rob a local business and I want to commend the cashier for her bravery during this incident.

"Anyone who may have seen the suspect in the area, or have any information about his identity, is urged to contact us as soon as possible."