Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Claire Turnbull was found dead at a house near Dunfermline in Fife

A man and a woman have been charged by police in connection with the death of a woman in Fife.

Claire Turnbull, 36, from Dunfermline, was found dead at a house in Rintoul Avenue in the village of Blairhall, near Dunfermline at about 19:30 on Friday.

A 27-year-old man and 29-year-old woman are due to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court later.

A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Det Insp Kelly McEwan, of Police Scotland, said: "Our thoughts are with Claire's family and friends at this tragic time.

"Claire's family are being supported by specialist officers and the family kindly request privacy at this time to come to terms with their loss.

"We are satisfied that this was an isolated incident and we are not looking for anyone else in connection."