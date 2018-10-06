Man and woman arrested in Fife over death investigation
- 6 October 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man and woman have been arrested in connection with an ongoing investigation into a death in Fife.
Officers were called to an address in Rintoul Avenue in the village of Blairhall at about 19:30 on Friday.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "A 27-year-old man and 29-year-old woman remain in police custody and inquiries are ongoing."