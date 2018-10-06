Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Man and woman arrested in Fife over death investigation

  • 6 October 2018

A man and woman have been arrested in connection with an ongoing investigation into a death in Fife.

Officers were called to an address in Rintoul Avenue in the village of Blairhall at about 19:30 on Friday.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "A 27-year-old man and 29-year-old woman remain in police custody and inquiries are ongoing."

