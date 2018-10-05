Image copyright Google

A baby born prematurely after his mother was seriously injured in a car crash in Fife has died.

The 18-year-old woman was a passenger in a Seat Leon which collided with a Transit van near Auchtertool at about 22:00 on Wednesday.

Police said she was 30-weeks pregnant and gave birth to baby boy by caesarean section after being taken to hospital.

The child died a short time later. Police have appealed again for witnesses to the crash.

The woman remains in a serious condition in hospital.

'Deepest sympathies'

Other occupants of the Seat also continue to be treated in hospital for various injuries.

A 59-year-old man, 43-year-old woman and 10-year-old girl, who were all within the Transit van, were also treated for minor injuries.

Sgt Stephen Quinn said: "Our deepest sympathies are with the young mother and her family at this time. We will continue to provide them with all the necessary support and assistance they may require.

"As part of this investigation we are keen to hear from other motorists who were on the B9157, near Meadowfield at around 10.20pm on Wednesday night, and may have witnessed what happened.

"Similarly, anyone with any other information they believe is relevant to this inquiry should also contact police immediately."