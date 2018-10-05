City of Edinburgh Council will roll out on-street bike storage across Edinburgh - despite cyclists being charged more than motorists are for some parking permits.

A total of 128 new secure cycle units will be introduced over the next two years.

Leases will cost £84 a year - more than some annual car parking permits are on the edge of the city.

The council said it planned to spread the scheme city-wide.

'Sooner the better'

Chas Booth, Edinburgh's Green transport spokesman, called for a principle to be established so vehicle permits remain more expensive than leasing the new cycle storage units.

He said: "If the council is serious about encouraging people to cycle, it should ensure that secure and affordable cycle parking is available, particularly for those in tenements, so I warmly welcome this scheme.

"But it sends completely the wrong message to residents if the cost to park a bike is more than it costs to park a car."

Mr Booth withdrew a formal amendment calling for the cycle permits to remain cheaper, in order to ensure the project goes ahead.

He added: "There is very strong demand for this secure on-street cycle parking. The sooner we can get this up and running, the better. The delivery of the project is absolutely crucial - that needs to go ahead."

Lesley Macinnes, City of Edinburgh Council's transport and environment convener, said: "One of the measures of success is that it increases the number of journeys undertaken by bike.

"I'm very keen to see this project get implemented and then form a basis for expansion.

"We can't be unambitious in our plans to spread this as far and as wide as we can throughout the city.

"This would allow us to look at it in the future so we don't end up creating very expensive parking spots for bikes that aren't used."

"It's essential we get the basics right, like providing somewhere for people to put their bikes - a lack of storage can be a real barrier to anyone deciding whether or not to take up cycling.

"We'll now be working closely with contractors and communities to make sure units are installed in the most appropriate locations."

Since beginning in July 2014, bike parking trials have proved popular, with pilot scheme units at full capacity and waiting lists for each site, plus requests for additional storage in more than 200 different streets.

Plans to increase available on-street bike parking were first approved in November 2016, when it was agreed to roll out 20 to 30 new units a year over three years.

Conservatives also welcomed the proposals - pointing to the importance that the scheme remains financially viable for the council.