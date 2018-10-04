Image copyright SNS Group Image caption Calum Spence suffered a wound to his head

A 30-year-old man has been charged after an assistant referee was hit by a coin during a Scottish Premiership football match.

The incident happened as Livingston played Rangers at the West Lothian club's Tony Macaroni Arena on Sunday.

Assistant referee Calum Spence suffered a wound to his head after a coin was thrown from the crowd. Play was stopped while he received treatment.

The arrested man is due to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court on Friday.