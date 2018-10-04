Man charged after football official hit by coin
- 4 October 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 30-year-old man has been charged after an assistant referee was hit by a coin during a Scottish Premiership football match.
The incident happened as Livingston played Rangers at the West Lothian club's Tony Macaroni Arena on Sunday.
Assistant referee Calum Spence suffered a wound to his head after a coin was thrown from the crowd. Play was stopped while he received treatment.
The arrested man is due to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court on Friday.