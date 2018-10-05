Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Man and woman found dead in house in Glenrothes

  • 5 October 2018
Forres Drive in Glenrothes

A man and a woman have been found dead in a house in Fife.

Their bodies were found in a property in Forres Drive in Glenrothes at about 18:00 on Thursday.

Their deaths are being treated as unexplained by the police and inquiries are ongoing.

The police said they are not appealing for witnesses.

