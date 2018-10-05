Man and woman found dead in house in Glenrothes
- 5 October 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man and a woman have been found dead in a house in Fife.
Their bodies were found in a property in Forres Drive in Glenrothes at about 18:00 on Thursday.
Their deaths are being treated as unexplained by the police and inquiries are ongoing.
The police said they are not appealing for witnesses.