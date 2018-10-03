Image copyright CIARAN DONNELLY

A woman who falsely claimed to be driving a car that killed a pedestrian in Fife has been spared a prison sentence.

Tiegan Carruthers, 20, was told to carry out 225 hours of unpaid work.

Her boyfriend Gregg Anderson, who was driving at nearly twice the speed limit without a licence or insurance, has been jailed for six years.

Linda Dunn, 68, died after being hit by the Mazda as she crossed Aitken Street in Leven in October 2017.

At an earlier hearing, Carruthers and Anderson, both from Alexander Street, East Wemyss, admitted lying to police.

He also admitted causing the death of Miss Dunn by driving dangerously at excessive speed and failing to observe the pedestrian crossing.

Before the crash, the 27-year-old had ignored no entry signs, and had driven the wrong way in a pedestrian area.

He was driving at nearly double the speed limit of 20 mph when the collision happened.

He was identified as the driver after police checked CCTV footage and appealed for witnesses to come forward.

At the High Court in Edinburgh, judge Lord Uist told Anderson: "It was clear you thought you could behave as you liked, ignoring the road traffic laws."

Driving ban

Anderson has also been banned from driving for seven-and-a-half years, and ordered to resit a test. The disqualification will start in three years' time.

The court heard that Anderson had previously served a one-year driving ban, had been fined for careless driving and refusing to take a breath test, and that his licence had expired.

Turning to Tiegan Carruthers, Lord Uist said: "My initial inclination had been to impose a significant period of detention."

But he said that because of her age, lack of previous offending, and background information supplied to him, he would impose a community payback order.

The dental nurse will be under supervision for two years, and will have to carry out 225 hours of unpaid work.

She admitted lying to police and to Direct Line Insurance that she was the driver at the time of the fatal collision.

Advocate depute Alex Prentice QC told the court that Miss Dunn lived alone in Methil, but kept good health and was well loved by her wider family and close friends.