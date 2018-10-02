Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was attacked near the Gorgie War Memorial Hall

A 23-year-old man has been charged after a 77-year-old woman was attacked and had her car stolen in Edinburgh.

The incident took place as the woman loaded shopping into her red Toyota Yaris at about 15:00 on Sunday near the Gorgie War Memorial Hall, Westfield Street.

She was treated in hospital for injuries to her head and arm.

Police said her car was traced by officers in the Wester Hailes area at about 13:00 on Monday.

The 23-year-old arrested man is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Wednesday.