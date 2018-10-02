Bus crashes down A1 embankment
- 2 October 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The emergency services have been called to a bus crash on the outskirts of Edinburgh.
The alarm was raised at 08:00 on the A1 near Queen Margaret University.
The bus crossed over the carriageway and down an embankment closing the road in both directions.
There were no passengers on board. Paramedics have been called to help the driver. Diversions are in operation.