Woman, 77, carjacked as she loaded shopping

A 77-year-old woman had her car stolen by a man who attacked her as she loaded shopping into her vehicle.

The incident took place at about 15:00 on Sunday near the Gorgie War Memorial Hall in Westfield Street, Edinburgh.

The attacker told the victim there was a fault with her car, before demanding her keys. He then grabbed the woman, who was injured in the struggle.

The man made off in the red Toyota Yaris, which was recovered by police at about 13:00 on Monday.

The woman sustained a cut to her head and injured her arm when she fell to the ground during the struggle.

'Frightening attack'

She was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary and released after treatment.

Her attacker was white, of medium build, aged between 25 and 35, and about 5ft 8-9in tall. He was wearing a dark-coloured baseball cap, a blue sports-style top and jeans.

Det Sgt Ross Nicol, of Police Scotland, said: "This was a frightening attack in a busy area in broad daylight, and I want to thank the people who came to the woman's aid."

He urged anyone who recognised the attacker's description, or had seen the vehicle after the theft, to contact police.