A significant reduction in motorcycle crime - both thefts and anti-social incidents - has been recorded in Edinburgh and the Lothians.

Operation Soteria has been tackling community concerns linked to the theft and antisocial use of motorcycles across the city, set up in 2016.

A range of new tactics include DNA tagging spray and deployment of off-road motorcycles.

Between 1 April and 1 September 2018 motorcycle theft has reduced by 60%.

It equates to 278 fewer offences in Edinburgh.

The capital has also seen a 54% reduction in motorcycle anti-social behaviour calls with 346 fewer incidents being reported compared with the same period the previous year.

Robust enforcement

Ch Supt Gareth Blair, of Police Scotland, said: "I am delighted with the results we are seeing, as a result of Operation Soteria.

"Motorcycle crime has undoubtedly had a significant impact across the city, not only in terms of antisocial behaviour and fear of crime, but also on the owners of the bikes stolen.

"By working in partnership with the City of Edinburgh Council we have created a range of preventative activity and robust enforcement to tackle this challenging issue."

Amy McNeese-Mechan, chairwoman of Edinburgh City Council's community safety partnership said: "Antisocial behaviour can have a devastating effect on communities.

"We are committed to making communities safer and do so by working closely with Police Scotland on initiatives such as Operation Soteria to reduce bike thefts and the dangerous use of motorcycles in the city.

"It's really encouraging to see the reductions in incidents and crime resulting from the work we have carried out with the police and other agencies."