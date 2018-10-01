Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Assistant referee hit by a coin during Livingston's win over Rangers

Police in Livingston are treating an attack on a football official in West Lothian as assault.

Assistant referee Calum Spence was hit by an object thrown from the crowd during Livingston's Scottish Premiership win over Rangers on Sunday.

The incident happened in front of the Rangers fans in the early stages of the second half and play was stopped while Spence received treatment.

Officers want to speak to anyone at the game who witnessed the incident.

The assault happened at about 14:50. Mr Spence suffered a minor injury to the back of his head and was treated at the scene.

'No tolerance'

Supt Craig Smith, Event Commander for the match, said: "This is a shocking incident and it is not the type of behaviour we have come to expect from football fans in Scotland.

"We will not tolerate offences of this nature. With this in mind we are eager to trace the person who was spotted throwing an object from the stand.

"I would also ask anyone who has information that can assist our inquiries to get in touch with us immediately. "

He also asked anyone with photos or footage of the incident to submit it to police.