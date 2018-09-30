Image copyright Google Image caption Police said the altercation happened in West Richmond Street

A man is in a serious condition in hospital after what police officers described as an altercation in Edinburgh.

Police Scotland said they were called to West Richmond Street, near the city centre, at about 02:00 on Sunday.

The man is currently being treated at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for his injuries.

The force has appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident or who has information to come forward.