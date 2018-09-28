A high-risk sex offender who attacked two schoolgirls after being released early from prison has been jailed for an indefinite period of time.

Michael Harlow, 26, bought alcohol for underage girls in Cowdenbeath before indecently assaulting a 14-year-old.

Two weeks later, he dragged a 15-year-old girl down an alley in Dunfermline before she managed to break free.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard the attacks took place while Harlow was banned from approaching children.

Harlow had been freed from Perth jail in December 2016 after being imprisoned for an earlier breach of the order.

The latest attacks took place on 20 February and 2 March this year.

The court heard he has five convictions for breaching the notification requirements of the sex offenders register and three for breaching sexual harm orders.

Judge Lord Uist imposed on Order for Lifelong Restriction (OLR) on Harlow and told him: "That constitutes a sentence of imprisonment for an indefinite period."

Apply for release

Lord Uist said an experienced psychiatrist who produced a risk assessment report on Harlow concluded that he had "an enduring propensity to seriously endanger the public".

He pointed out that a forensic psychologist who was asked to produce a report for the defence had assessed him as being "a high risk to the safety of the public at large on being at liberty".

The judge told Harlow he would fix a minimum period of 30 months that he must serve in jail before he becomes eligible to apply for release on parole.

Lord Uist added: "You must not assume you will be released at the end of that period. You will be released only when it is considered no longer necessary for the protection of the public that you continue to be confined in prison."

Harlow was also told that he would be on the sex offenders register indefinitely.