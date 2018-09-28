Human bones found near university halls 'in ground for some time'
28 September 2018
Police have said human bones found in the grounds of student halls of residence at Edinburgh University had been in place for some time.
Officers were called to the Pollock Halls, off Holyrood Park Road, after the remains were found on Wednesday.
Police Scotland said inquiries were continuing to determine the origin of the bones.
A spokesman added that all relevant missing people investigations were being reviewed.