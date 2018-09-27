Bones found in grounds of Edinburgh University student halls
- 27 September 2018
Police are investigating after bones were found in the grounds of student halls of residence at Edinburgh University.
The discovery was made at Pollock Halls, off Holyrood Park Road, at about 14:50 on Wednesday. It is not known whether the bones are human remains.
The area has been cordoned off and police officers remain at the scene.
A Police Scotland spokesman said the items would undergo further examination and inquiries were ongoing.