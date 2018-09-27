Image copyright Google Image caption The police operation targeted the Thornton area of Fife

Two men have been arrested in connection with a large-scale disturbance in Fife over the summer.

Police also recovered a number of weapons including a firearm and ammunition in an operation targeting the Thornton area.

On 20 July, up to 20 men were involved in a mass brawl in the village's Balbeggie Avenue area.

Five days later a further disturbance took place on the M90 motorway near Dunfermline.

Police Scotland said a pre-planned operation was carried out on Wednesday this week into both incidents.

Two men aged 38 and 19 were arrested and will be appearing at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court at a later date.

'Painstaking inquiry'

Det Insp Paul Dick said: "This day of action was a pivotal moment in a painstaking CID inquiry into these serious disturbances.

"Both incidents caused great concern and fear to the public; those who either witnessed them or were subsequently affected by the large police presence we put in place to ensure the safety of our local communities.

"Immediately after these incidents we were able to quickly make arrests and report a number of people to the procurator fiscal.

"Additionally, whilst working with our partners in the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP), Vehicle and Operator Services Agency (Vosa), the UK Immigration Services and the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa), further police activity was carried out in the Thornton area."

He said police would continue to work to identify other people involved in the incidents.