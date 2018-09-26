Image copyright Scottish Fire and Rescue Image caption The large-scale disorder happened during bonfire celebrations last November

Five men have admitted taking part in a night of disorder in Edinburgh on Bonfire Night.

The men - Lewis Park, Dylan Martins, Dylan McArdle, Connor Murray and Liam Willis pleaded guilty to offences which left a trail of destruction in the Craigentinny area.

Police received multiple calls of cars set alight, fireworks being thrown and damage to property.

A police officer was also hurt during the incident on 5 November last year.

A firework was thrown at her while several cars were set alight and the large-scale disorder was reported.

Police made four arrests on Bonfire Night, and seven more were charged in December.

Park, 20, Martins, 18, McArdle, 19, Murray, 18, and 19-year-old Willis will all be sentenced in November.

'Completely unacceptable'

Ch Supt Gareth Blair of Police Scotland said: "The level of disorder and destruction our communities in North West and North East Edinburgh had to endure last Bonfire Night was completely unacceptable to me and the public, who stood up and assisted us in finding the evidence to identify and convict those responsible.

"I would therefore like to thank them for their ongoing support.

"These five individuals played a significant role in the incidents last year, and I want their convictions to send a very clear message to those thinking of carrying out similar offences this year, that such actions will not be tolerated."

He added that the force had learned lessons since 2017 and that planning for this year was at an advanced stage.

He said: "We will have increased resourcing at our disposal allowing us to robustly respond to incidents and keep the public and emergency services personnel safe."