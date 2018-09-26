Nine-year-old boy knocked down by car in Edinburgh
- 26 September 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A nine-year-old boy is in hospital after being struck by a car in Edinburgh.
Police said the child suffered a serious head injury after being hit by a Volkswagen Polo at about 08:50 in Easter Drylaw Place in the city.
The boy was taken to the Royal Hospital For Sick Children, where his condition is not thought to be life-threatening.
Police Scotland said investigations into the incident were ongoing and appealed for witnesses to come forward.