Image caption Independent research found that a small nightly charge would not deter visitors from going to Edinburgh

Edinburgh City Council plans to launch a consultation on its plans to charge a tourist tax of £2 per room, per night.

It said the tax would raise an extra £11m a year to be spent on growing tourism and managing its impact.

The council has published details of its proposals for a Transient Visitor Levy ahead of the consultation that will last until the end of the year.

It is suggesting a year-round charge of either 2% or £2 per room, per night, for all types of accommodation.

This would include short-term lets and would be capped at seven nights.

Edinburgh is at the forefront of a push from local authorities to be given the power to introduce the visitor's levy by the Scottish government.

The Scottish government has said it would not consider it unless the long-term interests of the industry were fully recognised.

The Federation of Small Businesses has previously voiced concern about the idea of a tourist tax.

'Transparent debate'

The draft scheme for Edinburgh has been developed following detailed research, a series of informal meetings with industry stakeholders and an in-depth survey of residents and visitors.

As long as approval is given by the council's corporate policy and strategy committee on 2 October, the consultation would be expected to start later that month and be completed by the end of the year.

Respondents will also be asked about the size of the charge, what types of accommodation should be covered, whether it should be seasonal or all-year-round and whether it should be capped.

The council also wants people to give their views on priorities for how the additional money would be spent.

Key principles for the tax are:

Fair to industry, residents and tourists

Simple to understand and run

Administratively efficient and difficult to avoid

To raise additional income and be transparently invested

Have transparent governance and accountability

Council leader Adam McVey said: "Our work over the summer has focused on key stakeholders, particularly those in the hospitality trade, and we are continuing to engage with them on the details of what an Edinburgh scheme could reasonably look like and options for implementing it.

"Public consultation will allow for a wider and transparent debate over important details with everyone who has a view and we believe this approach is an important component of gaining trust and support for the scheme.

"We continue to believe that a TVL [Transient Visitor Levy] is in the best interests of our residents, our tourism industry and those who visit us, and we fully expect the robust, professional approach we are taking to achieve a positive result for the capital."

Clearly the people of Edinburgh believe it is entirely fair to expect tourists to contribute to city maintenance, to invest in tourism, and to marketing the city so that it remains globally attractive Cammy Day, Edinburgh City Council

Independent research, commissioned by Marketing Edinburgh, was carried out involving 519 interviews with Edinburgh residents and 561 interviews with paying overnight visitors - 10% from Scotland, 35% from the rest of the UK and 56% overseas which was broadly reflective of actual visitor numbers.

The research found that a small nightly charge would not deter visitors from going to Edinburgh and that residents were supportive of the idea.

All of Scotland's 31 other local authorities backed calls for the powers necessary to implement a TVL.

Edinburgh City Council's deputy leader Cammy Day said: "The survey results published earlier this month back up our thinking that tourists won't be put off from visiting Edinburgh. This is consistent with the experience of other cities and dispels many of the fears voiced by some in the industry.

"Part of the consultation will be to determine how the money will be spent but clearly the people of Edinburgh believe it is entirely fair to expect tourists to contribute to city maintenance, to invest in tourism, and to marketing the city so that it remains globally attractive."