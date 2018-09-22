Probe into 'chemical incident' at Scottish Gas building
- 22 September 2018
An investigation is under way into the the cause of a suspected chemical incident at the headquarters of Scottish Gas in Edinburgh.
Paramedics treated 13 people for minor effects, with three taken to hospital for observation.
It is understood that they have all now returned home.
The building in the Granton area was evacuated at about 17:15 on Friday while fire crews investigated. The office has now reopened.