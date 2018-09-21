Paramedics called to 'chemical incident' at Scottish Gas building
- 21 September 2018
Three people have been taken to hospital after a suspected chemical incident at a Scottish Gas building in Edinburgh.
Emergency services were called to the site, at Waterfront Avenue in the Granton area, at 17:15.
Paramedics treated 13 people for minor effects, with three taken to hospital for observation.
The building was evacuated as fire crews with breathing apparatus investigated the cause.
A number of police, ambulance and fire service vehicles remain at the scene.