Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Emergency services at the Scottish Gas building in Granton

Three people have been taken to hospital after a suspected chemical incident at a Scottish Gas building in Edinburgh.

Emergency services were called to the site, at Waterfront Avenue in the Granton area, at 17:15.

Paramedics treated 13 people for minor effects, with three taken to hospital for observation.

The building was evacuated as fire crews with breathing apparatus investigated the cause.

A number of police, ambulance and fire service vehicles remain at the scene.