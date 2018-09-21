Man charged over Atik nightclub assault in Edinburgh
A man has been charged in connection with an assault near an Edinburgh nightclub which left a teenager needing surgery.
The attack happened on Earl Grey Street, in the early hours of Saturday 1 September, shortly after closing time at the nearby Atik club in Tollcross.
An 18-year-old man was seriously injured by a punch to the face.
Police said a 19-year-old man had been charged and would appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.