Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened shortly after closing time at the Atik nightclub

A man has been charged in connection with an assault near an Edinburgh nightclub which left a teenager needing surgery.

The attack happened on Earl Grey Street, in the early hours of Saturday 1 September, shortly after closing time at the nearby Atik club in Tollcross.

An 18-year-old man was seriously injured by a punch to the face.

Police said a 19-year-old man had been charged and would appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.