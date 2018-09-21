Image copyright Police scotland Image caption Armed officers took part in the raids in West Lothian

Armed police officers have taken part in raids targeting organised crime at properties in four villages in West Lothian.

A man has been arrested following searches in Uphall, Winchburgh, Philipstoun and Bridgend.

The operation also involved officers from the Dog Unit and CID.

Drugs and weapons have been recovered, including a crossbow and gas canisters for an airgun.

Around 50 officers took part in the intelligence-led searches.

At a property in Glebe Place, Uphall, air weapon gas canisters were seized, while a small amount of cannabis and cultivation equipment was found at an address in Castle Terrace, Winchburgh.

Man arrested

A crossbow and bolt, an axe, a dagger, and a hunting knife were found in an address in Church Court, Philipstoun, along with a quantity of cannabis.

The search of a house in Auldhill Entry, Bridgend, resulted in the arrest of a 30-year-old man, who is scheduled to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court on Monday.

Officers say they are continuing with this investigation and are following positive lines of inquiry.

Det Insp Paul Batten said: "After intelligence was received relating to illicit items, including weapons and drugs, being within a number of West Lothian homes, swift enforcement action was carried out resulting in these recoveries and the arrest, so far, of one man.

"Our inquiries are continuing and the public can rest assured that all resources at our disposal will be utilised as we continue to target those linked to organised crime in West Lothian."