Image caption The discovery was made behind a supermarket car park

A man has been charged with murder following the death of a 48-year-old man who was found in a wooded area of Edinburgh.

He was pronounced dead at the scene - the Gorgie and Dalry Community Park behind a Lidl supermarket - after being found at about 02:00 on Thursday.

The man who has been charged is expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday.