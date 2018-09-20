Man charged after Edinburgh woodland death
- 20 September 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been charged with murder following the death of a 48-year-old man who was found in a wooded area of Edinburgh.
He was pronounced dead at the scene - the Gorgie and Dalry Community Park behind a Lidl supermarket - after being found at about 02:00 on Thursday.
The man who has been charged is expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday.