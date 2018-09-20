Image caption The area has been cordoned off

A primary school pupil is in hospital after being hit by a tree in the school playground.

The boy is believed to have been struck by a branch during a lunch break at Trinity Primary School in Newhaven Road on Wednesday.

The P2 pupil's injuries are not yet known, but are not thought to be life-threatening.

City of Edinburgh Council has cordoned off the area and is now checking trees in the wider school grounds.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman confirmed: "We received a call at 13:18 hours on Wednesday 19 September to attend an incident on Newhaven Rd in Edinburgh.

"We dispatched one ambulance to the scene and we transported one child patient to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children in Edinburgh."

Checks are now being made at the school.

Councillor Ian Perry of the education, children and families committee, said: "Due to yesterday's high winds a P2 pupil at Trinity Primary was injured by a branch falling from a tree.

"We're currently inspecting trees in the playground and have cordoned the area off.

"Pupils are also being kept inside during break times."

He added: "The health and safety of all our school community is a priority. We're in touch with the family and I would like to wish the pupil a full and speedy recovery."

The incident happened as Storm Ali hit many parts of Scotland with gusts of wind in excess of 90mph.

Masonry fell from buildings in the capital and rail services were suspended as trees and other debris blocked lines.

About 5,000 homes were still without electricity on Wednesday.