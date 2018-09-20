Man dies after being found in woods in Edinburgh
- 20 September 2018
A 48-year-old man has died after being found with serious injuries in woodland in Edinburgh.
The man was discovered behind the Lidl supermarket in the Gorgie/Dalry Community Park at about 02:00.
The ambulance service attended and pronounced the man dead.
Police Scotland said a 50-year-old man had been arrested in connection with the incident and inquiries were continuing.