Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Man dies after being found in woods in Edinburgh

  • 20 September 2018

A 48-year-old man has died after being found with serious injuries in woodland in Edinburgh.

The man was discovered behind the Lidl supermarket in the Gorgie/Dalry Community Park at about 02:00.

The ambulance service attended and pronounced the man dead.

Police Scotland said a 50-year-old man had been arrested in connection with the incident and inquiries were continuing.

Related Topics