Image caption The court heard Hannigan has 55 previous convictions

A man who broke into a young woman's home in the middle of the night and forced her to drive to an ATM has been jailed for more than seven years.

Career criminal Anthony Hannigan, 26, burst into Sarah Kerr's Leith flat on 3 February this year, just two weeks after his early release from jail.

Hannigan, who was armed with a blade, threatened Ms Kerr, 20, and demanded money.

Last month he admitted four charges, including assault and robbery.

The High Court in Glasgow heard he filled a suitcase with loot before ordering her to drive him to an ATM.

Ms Kerr, who only had £50 in her flat, managed to escape after Hannigan left the car.

The judge, Lady Rae, sentenced him to seven years and eight months.

'Terrifying ordeal'

She said: "This must have been a terrifying ordeal for your victim.

"You broke into a young woman's house while she was in bed and demanded money from her.

"When she told you she had none you decided to force her to drive you to an ATM."

Hannigan, who has 55 convictions, had broken into two other houses in Edinburgh hours earlier.

He was only released from prison on 17 January on a charge of assault to severe injury.

Lady Rae ordered him to serve the remaining six months of that sentence before he begins his latest one.

Career criminal

The court heard Hannigan has 24 convictions for housebreaking, four for robbery and three for assault.

Miss Kerr was in bed around 02:00 when she heard banging and drawers being closed.

She opened a door and was met by Hannigan holding a kitchen knife.

Prosecutor Liam Ewing said the woman was "terrified" and begged not to be hurt.

Hannigan claimed he needed money as his mum would be harmed if he did not get any.

'Disgusted by behaviour'

Miss Kerr pleaded she only had £50 but he yelled back: "That's not good enough."

The court heard Hannigan went on to "hug her and apologise several times".

But, he then ransacked drawers in the room of Miss Kerr's flatmate bagging items including an expensive watch and hair straighteners.

He demanded they go to a cash machine and Miss Kerr then drove him to an ATM and handed over £130.

Hannigan was traced to a flat in Leith the next day.

Defence QC Shelagh McCall said her client is "disgusted by his behaviour".