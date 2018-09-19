Image copyright Google/Police Scotland Image caption Police have released an image of a man they think can help with the investigation

Police have released a photo of a man they want to trace following an attack near a nightclub in Edinburgh.

The incident happened at about 03:20 on Saturday 1 September on Earl Grey Street in the city after closing time at the nearby ATIK nightclub.

An 18-year-old man was on the traffic island at the top of Earl Grey Street when he was punched in the face, causing an injury that needed surgery.

Detectives believe the man in the image can assist with the investigation.

Det Con Leigh Inglis from Edinburgh's Violence Reduction Unit said: "This attack resulted in the victim sustaining very painful injuries to his face and subsequent surgery.

"In addition to urging other patrons who were leaving ATIK nightclub at that time to contact us if they witnessed this incident, we are also keen to hear from anyone who can help identify the male in these images.

"Similarly, if you have any other information relevant to this investigation then please get in touch."