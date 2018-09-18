Four people have been charged with drug offences after heroin and crack cocaine valued at more than £50,000 were seized from an address in Edinburgh.

Detectives searched the property in Restalrig Crescent on Monday.

They recovered heroin valued at £50,000 and crack cocaine estimated to be worth about £7,800, as well as a three-figure sum of cash.

A 28-year-old man and three women aged 41, 51, and 19 were due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

Det Insp Kevin Harkins said: "Thanks to vital intelligence received from the public, a significant quantity of Class A drugs have been seized before they could cause harm within the local communities."