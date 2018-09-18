Image caption David Scott was jailed for 12 years in May this year

A former soldier jailed for sexually abusing six girls is being investigated over claims he operated a paedophile ring in the centre of Edinburgh.

David Scott, 60, was sentenced to 12 years in prison last week for abuse spanning 45 years.

But one victim has told police that in 2010 Scott took her to a flat where five other men also abused her.

The girl, who was aged eight at the time, says she saw the men give Scott envelopes containing cash.

Her claims of a paedophile ring are being investigated by Police Scotland.

'Absolute monster'

The flat at the centre of the probe is in Blackfriars Street, just off the Royal Mile.

A relative of the teenage girl, who cannot be named, said: "Scott is an absolute monster, but these five men also abused her and they must be identified and brought to justice."

Scott began abusing children in 1970 but was not convicted until May this year.

He had served four years with the Royal Scots, but left at the age of 20, allegedly for getting a 14-year-old pregnant.

After admitting 10 charges at the High Court in Glasgow last week, judge Lady Stacey told him: "You moved through generations of girls.

"You created a culture of fear which allowed your abuse to carry on."

Image copyright Russell Findlay Image caption Laura Lunn was 10 when she wrote a letter to her mum telling her that she was being abused by David Scott

Victim Laura Lunn last week waived her anonymity to reveal that she had reported Scott to police in 1997 after suffering three years of abuse which began when she was seven.

Police claimed that Scott was not prosecuted at the time due to a lack of corroboration.

But Laura, 30, says they failed to investigate property by not speaking to other girls who had already been raped and abused.

They were only approached 20 years later in 2017 after two new victims came forward.

Laura told BBC Scotland: "I can't believe he got away with it for as long as he did and I do believe that the only reason he did was because the police didn't do their job.

"If they'd they done their job properly, at least two of the six victims would never have been abused.

"There was just too much.

"There's so much evidence now when you look at it that you think how, what happened there 21 years ago?"

Flat video

One of Scott's two most recent victims provided a detailed statement 18 months ago claiming that he sold her to other paedophiles.

Detectives have arranged to take an additional statement from the girl this week.

She said that he took her to the flat on numerous occasions where five men, who she has described to police, raped her.

She saw the men hand Scott envelopes.

The girl said that Scott then took her for a McDonald's or shopping at the city's St James Centre.

The girl's relative said: "Afterwards, he took her to the shops and [she] would see him taking money out of the envelopes to buy her something such as a handbag or a hat."

Last week the girl's family identified what may be the address where Scott allegedly took her.

The relative said: "She had already described this flat in great detail when she gave her first statement about Scott to the police 18 months ago.

"There is no doubt in my mind this is the flat.

"When she saw a video of the entrance, she confirmed it in two seconds.

"We were relieved for her because after all this time, it was such a big breakthrough."

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Police in Edinburgh received a report of non-recent sexual assault, which took place at an address in Blackfriars Street sometime in 2010.

"Inquiries into this matter are continuing."