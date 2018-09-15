Emergency services attend Edinburgh flat fire
- 15 September 2018
The emergency services have been attending the scene of a fire at a flat in Edinburgh.
Fire, police and ambulance personnel were called to Muirhouse View at about 10:30.
Local people reported seeing a firefighter carry a young child down a ladder from a second-floor flat.
Police Scotland and the fire service have confirmed they are attending an incident but have not released any details.