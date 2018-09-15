Pollution warning as sewage affects Leven Beach
- 15 September 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A pollution warning has been issued for a beach in Fife.
Members of the public have been advised not to swim or paddle at Leven Beach.
It followed a power failure at Levenmouth waste water treatment works on Thursday.
The fault led to a leak of sewage, affecting the beach and the River Leven. The fault has now been repaired but the potential risk will remain over the weekend.