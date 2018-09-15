Image copyright Jerzy Morkis/Geograph Image caption The warning followed a leak from a water treatment works

A pollution warning has been issued for a beach in Fife.

Members of the public have been advised not to swim or paddle at Leven Beach.

It followed a power failure at Levenmouth waste water treatment works on Thursday.

The fault led to a leak of sewage, affecting the beach and the River Leven. The fault has now been repaired but the potential risk will remain over the weekend.