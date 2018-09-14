Image copyright ScotRail

Aberdour railway station in Fife has been named the best small station in Britain at the National Rail Awards.

Judges looked at criteria including safety, infrastructure and customer-friendly presentation.

A new community heritage centre opened at the station and the signal box, located on the platform, was restored and converted into a studio for local artist Lynette Gray in 2017.

ScotRail said the station had been given a "new lease of life".

The award was announced at a ceremony in London on Thursday.

James Ledgerwood, ScotRail's head of economic and community development, said: "We're delighted that Aberdour has won this accolade.

"It's fantastic to see the hard work of the volunteers, and the local community, get the recognition it deserves.

"Making our stations a more pleasant and relaxing place to catch a train is a key part of our plan to build the best railway Scotland has ever had."