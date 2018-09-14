Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened on a cycle path which crosses Roseburn Terrace

A 27-year-old woman was sexually assaulted by a man as she cycled in the Roseburn area of Edinburgh.

The attack happened on the cycle path that runs across Roseburn Terrace between 05:35 and 06:00 on Monday 10 September.

The man chased the woman on foot for a short distance before assaulting her and then running off from the area.

Police have appealed to anyone who can help identify the attacker to come forward.

He is described as being in his 40s or 50s and of Mediterranean or South American appearance.

Foreign accent

Detectives believe he is about 5ft 6in tall with a medium build, shaved or very short hair, prominent cheek bones, thin lips and narrow eyes.

He spoke with a foreign accent, believed to be from a South American country.

The suspect was wearing dark trousers, similar to those used for hiking, and a baggy grey jacket with a blue triangle and reflective strips on the back.

Det Sgt David Brady, from Edinburgh's public protection unit, said: "This was a terrifying ordeal for the woman and while she was physically uninjured, she has been left deeply upset and extremely shaken by what has happened to her.

"We have an excellent and very detailed description of the suspect and anyone who recognises this male, or who can help us trace him, should contact police immediately.

"Similarly, if you remember seeing any suspicious activity on the cycle path during the early hours of Monday, or have any other information relevant to this investigation, then please also get in touch."