Man seriously hurt after being hit by Edinburgh tram

  • 11 September 2018
A man has been seriously injured after being hit by a tram in Edinburgh.

The incident happened at the Saughton tram stop in Broomhouse Drive at 12:15.

The tram service is only running between Haymarket and York Place following the incident.

