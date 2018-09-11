Man seriously hurt after being hit by Edinburgh tram
- 11 September 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been seriously injured after being hit by a tram in Edinburgh.
The incident happened at the Saughton tram stop in Broomhouse Drive at 12:15.
The tram service is only running between Haymarket and York Place following the incident.