Image copyright Ivon Bartholomew Image caption The builder was rescued on a board by firefighters using a turntable ladder

A builder is being treated in hospital after being trapped on the roof of an Edinburgh building after something fell on to him.

It happened at about 09:00 at the former four-storey Howard Hotel in Great King Street.

The man, who is in his 60s was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

He man was rescued on a board by firefighters using a turntable ladder.

Another builder was also trapped but his injuries did not require hospital treatment.

The second builder was able to walk down scaffolding ladders after firefighters released him from the roof.