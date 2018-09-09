Image copyright Google Image caption The blaze broke out at Copart Car Auctions in East Whitburn

Ninety cars were involved in a fire which swept through an auction yard in West Lothian.

Crews were called to the blaze at Copart Used Car Auctions in Redmill Industrial Estate in East Whitburn at about 02:20 on Saturday.

About 20 firefighters battled to put out the flames. It was brought under control at about 06:00.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: "The cause of the fire is being investigated."