A motorist has been clocked doing more than twice the 70mph speed limit on a dual carriageway in Fife.

The driver of a red Volkswagen was recorded travelling at 141mph on the eastbound side of the A92 near Cowdenbeath at 09:10 on Sunday.

Three other drivers were also clocked at speeds of 95mph, 98mph and 109mph in a one-hour period from 08:30 on the same day, police said.

The drivers will be reported to the procurator fiscal.

Andy Jones, of Police Scotland's east safety camera unit, said: "This is totally unacceptable and reckless conduct - there is absolutely no excuse for ignoring the speed limit with such blatant disregard for themselves and anyone else in the area at the time.

"It is unacceptable that the motorist caught at 141mph on the A92 near Cowdenbeath thought their driving was either safe or in any way appropriate.

"They will be hearing from us very soon and they will be dealt with robustly, as will the other three drivers."

He said the findings reinforce the value of having mobile safety camera units, as he issued a warning about the dangers of speeding.

Mr Jones added: "The faster you drive, the less time you have to react and the harder the impact is.

"In the event of a collision, motorists who speed are more likely to cause death or serious injury not only to themselves, but to their passengers, other motorists or road users.

"Had any of these drivers been involved in a collision at these speeds there is absolutely no doubt the outcome would have been catastrophic."