Man in hospital after Princes Street attack
- 1 September 2018
A man is in hospital after being attacked on Princes Street in Edinburgh in the early hours of Saturday.
Police said the man was assaulted close to Sports Direct shortly before 04:00.
The incident resulted in the city's main thoroughfare being closed to traffic for a time while forensic investigations of the scene took place.
The man's condition is unknown. Police said Princes Street had since reopened to traffic, although part of the pavement remained shut.